Author and VC Tal Elyashiv on the Coming Quantum Revolution

Over his 30-plus years in business and venture capital, Tal Elyashiv has learned how to spot important trends, and he believes we’re in the early stages of a Quantum Revolution that will change the world. Elyashiv explains why in Investing in Revolutions, which is interesting… Read More

eToro Lists New Crypto-Assets to US Platform: Basic Attention Token, Curve, Decentraland, Maker, Polygon

Trading and investing platform, eToro announces the addition of five cryptoassets to the U.S. platform. Users based in the United States can now “invest in 20 different crypto-assets including: Basic Attention Token, Curve, Decentraland, Maker, and Polygon.” Commenting on the announcement, Head of eToro US,… Read More

91% of German Firms Reportedly See AI as Business-Critical and are Increasing Budgets

KPMG has noted that generative AI is becoming an integral part of German companies. KPMG also recently mentioned that “91% of companies now see it as crucial to their business model and future value creation – compared to 55% in the previous year.” This was… Read More

BNP Paribas Provides LLM as a Service Platform to Enable Industrialization of Gen AI Use-Cases

To facilitate the development and deployment of generative AI use cases in its businesses and functions, BNP Paribas has designed and deployed an internal LLM as a Service platform. Operated by the Group’s IT teams, this technology, allows each entity to access a selection of… Read More

TBC Bank Taps Market With $200M Bond to Fuel Uzbek Digital Banking Growth

TBC Bank Group PLC has issued a $200 million bond to accelerate the growth of TBC Uzbekistan, its rapidly expanding digital banking arm, as the group deepens its footprint in Central Asia’s largest economy. The synthetic three-year bond, denominated in Uzbek sum and settled in… Read More

Electronic Bond Trading Platform Trumid Reports Significant Buy-Side Platform Engagement

Trumid, a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform, has recently announced its trade volume as well as overall user participation highlights for May 2025. Key May highlights from Fintech firm Trumid are as follows: May marked another strong month of growth and… Read More

AI Use in Shopping Surges Across Asia Pacific, Adyen Report Finds

Artificial intelligence is playing a growing role in the way consumers shop across Asia Pacific, with more than a third now relying on AI tools to assist with purchase decisions, according to Adyen’s 2025 Annual Retail Report. Based on a survey of 41,000 consumers in… Read More

UK’s Metro Bank Supports Businesses in Tunbridge Wells with Local Business Manager

Metro Bank has launched a new commercial mortgage, offering an 85% loan-to-value (LTV) for loans up to £5 million. The loan is open to all businesses in England and Wales “with at least two years trading history.” Metro Bank also launched its 75% LTV commercial… Read More

Most UK Consumers Are Sticking With Physical Payments Cards, Zilch Survey Reveals

British shoppers refuse to be parted from physical payments cards, despite the popularity of digital services like Apple Pay and Google Pay, new figures from ad enabled payments company Zilch reveal. The research findings from a Zilch poll come as Zilch launches its “first physical… Read More

Feedzai IQ Defends Banking Platforms Against AI-Enabled Fraud with Privacy-Preserving Network Intelligence

Feedzai, the global firm focused on AI-native financial crime prevention, announced the launch of Feedzai IQ, a new family of solutions that enables network fraud intelligence without compromising customer privacy. Leveraging insights from hundreds of FIs across four continents and “over $8 trillion in annual… Read More

Fintech Thunes Obtains Money Transmission Licenses to Operate in the US

Thunes, the so-called “Smart Superhighway” to move money around the world, announced it has secured the 50 licenses it requires to operate in the United States. This marks a milestone following its recent Series D funding round and reinforces Thunes’ commitment to “scale at pace… Read More

Australia’s CommBank Enables AI Integration with Data Migration to Cloud

In a bid to accelerate the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the bank, CommBank has completed migrating its data platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud provider. The scalable data platform will integrate with other channels across the bank to help “drive faster,… Read More

Ctrl Alt Obtains VARA License, Becomes First VASP Authorized to Conduct Issuer Services in Dubai

Ctrl Alt, a tokenization infrastructure platform, has officially secured its license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate as a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP). Notably, Ctrl Alt claims it is the first VASP authorized to conduct issuer-related services. This milestone marks a… Read More

Porto by Anchorage Digital Provides Institutional Self-Custody to On-chain Options via Derive

Anchorage Digital is pleased to announce support for Derive, the decentralized exchange enabling capital-efficient on-chain options. Institutions trading on Derive can now “secure their balances on Derive via Porto, their institutional self-custody wallet.” Derive is purpose-built for professional traders, “offering portfolio margin, capital-efficient spreads, and… Read More

Circle Shares End on High Note for First Week of Trading on NYSE

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) ended the week on a high note for its initial public offering (IPO). Shares in Circle were initially priced at $31/share, but it seems underwriters may have left some money on the table as shares closed today at $107.53 each, rising by… Read More

CertiK Examines How Tornado Cash Usage Has Changed After Sanctions Were Lifted

CertiK noted that earlier this year, the U.S. Treasury Department made a groundbreaking decision to lift sanctions on Tornado Cash, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency mixing service that had been a lightning rod for controversy since its sanctioning in 2022. Originally blacklisted by the Office of Foreign… Read More

Global Fintech Wise Posts Annual Results, Revenu Up 15%, Plans to Trade Shares on US Exchange

Wise (LSE:WISE), a leading UK-based Fintech, published annual results this week, showing a 23% increase in cross-border volume to £145.2 billion, driven by customer growth and greater adoption of the Wise account. Wise started as a platform for transferring money globally, aiming to be a… Read More

payabl. Introduces Virtual Business Cards to Enable Smarter Business Spending

European financial technology provider, payabl. has launched its Virtual Business Cards service, a digital payment solution designed to give businesses greater control, security, and visibility over their spending. Virtual cards are a digital alternative “to physical credit or debit cards, offering real-time issuance, customisable limits,… Read More

Insurtech: Crabi Raises $13.6 Million in Funding Round

Mexican Insurtech Crabi has raised $13.6 million in a funding round led by Kaszek and Ignia. Other investors include 30N, Redwood, Carao, Azuro, Newtopia, and certain unnamed insiders. Crabi is pursuing an insurance model for Autos, which is said to be AI-driven. Crabi noted that… Read More

26 Degrees Selects QuantHouse for US Equities Coverage

Iress announced that 26 Degrees Global Markets, the multi-asset prime broker, has added the QuantHouse Cboe One Feed to its US equity data coverage, expanding its US trading capabilities and enhancing its offering for retail brokers seeking ‘out of hours’ access to US markets. The… Read More

ThetaRay and Spayce to Combat Financial Crime and Secure Payments with Cognitive AI

ThetaRay, a global firm focused on Cognitive AI financial crime compliance, and Spayce, a cross-border payments platform, announced a partnership to combat evolving financial threats and enhance global payment security. The announcement comes at a time “when the financial crime landscape is undergoing a transformation.”… Read More

