Forest Savers enters administration

Dina Devalia and Terri Mulgrew of Quantuma Advisory Limited have been appointed as joint administrators. WFCECU is a financial co-operative owned by its members. It is regulated by us and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) under Firm Reference Number (FRN) 213408 as a deposit-taker.The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) is stepping in to protect members. It will return members’ money within 7 working days from when WFCECU was declared in default, on 19 August 2025.

