Fernwood Financial Limited enters liquidation

This post was originally published on this site.

On 27 June 2025, Fernwood Financial Limited – a high-cost lending firm – entered liquidation. Michael Howarth of Aurora Equity & Development Limited was appointed Liquidator.

Fernwood Financial Limited was a high-cost lender based in the northwest of England. The firm is no longer lending and has now stopped all collections. The Liquidators are writing to all current customers informing them that their loan balances have been written off in full.Customers do not need to make any further payments to the firm. Customers should cancel any automated payments with their bank and should contact the liquidators immediately if anyone contacts them seeking payment.If you have any questions regarding your loan, please contact the Liquidators via email on sk@aurorarecovery.co.uk and hello@aurorarecovery.co.uk or by telephone on 01134 800397.The FCA is in regular contact with the firm and the Liquidator regarding the fair treatment of customers.Customers who are struggling financially can get free and impartial guidance from MoneyHelper.Be alert to scams All customers should remain alert to the possibility of fraud. If you’re contacted unexpectedly by someone claiming to be from Fernwood Financial or Aurora Recovery, please end the call and contact them using the details above. Find out more about protecting yourself from scams. If you’re looking for an alternative firm to provide a loan, you should only deal with firms authorised by us. If you’re unsure whether a firm is authorised, check the Financial Services Register.