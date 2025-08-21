Trust Financial Planning Ltd enters liquidation

This post was originally published on this site.

On 7 August 2025, Paul Stanley and Dean Watson of Begbies Traynor (Central) LLP were appointed as joint liquidators of Trust Financial Planning Ltd.

On 19 March 2025, Trust Financial Planning became subject to voluntary requirements, including stopping all regulated activity. See a full list of the restrictions on the Financial Services Register. The firm agreed to these voluntary requirements because we considered it was failing to meet our Threshold Conditions. Our Threshold Conditions represent the minimum standards that firms must satisfy to carry out regulated activities in the UK.The firm’s director has taken advice about its financial position and decided to put the firm into creditors’ voluntary liquidation (CVL). The firm’s creditors and shareholders have appointed Paul Stanley and Dean Watson, of Begbies Traynor, as joint liquidators. The liquidators will now wind up the company and its affairs. Find out more on GOV.UK.