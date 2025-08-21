Beware car finance scam calls, FCA warns

This post was originally published on this site.

Scammers are pretending to be car finance lenders and falsely claiming that people are owed compensation.

Following our announcement that we’ll consult on a potential car finance compensation scheme, we’ve received reports of scammers contacting people.These fraudsters are asking individuals for personal information including their name, address, date of birth and bank details. They then falsely claim that these people are owed compensation.It’s important to remember:There’s no car finance compensation scheme in place yet.Car finance lenders are not yet contacting customers about compensation.How to protect yourselfIf you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and do not share any information.Report scam calls and texts to Ofcom by forwarding them to 7726. More information on how to do this is available on Ofcom’s website.Find out how to protect yourself from scams.