FCA update on ‘all or nothing’ investment fraud case

We have secured a confiscation order against Reuben Akpojaro for his role in the investment fraud.In May 2025 we announced confiscation orders against Raheel Mirza, Cameron Vickers and Opeyemi Solaja. Cameron Vickers made a successful application to reduce his confiscation order. As a result, the confiscation orders secured by the FCA against the defendants total £293,726.16. This amounts to all their remaining assets.Between June 2016 and January 2020, the defendants cold called people to convince them to invest in a shell company and used the money to bankroll their lifestyles. In 2023 they were convicted and sentenced to a combined 24 and a half years for investment fraud.The money will be returned to investors at the earliest opportunity. Failure to pay can lead to imprisonment. Notes to editorsWe previously published details of the FCA’s confiscation orders.

