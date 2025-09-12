Investigation into Drax Group X Facebook LinkedIn Truth Pinterest Reddit HackerNews Telegram Weibo Email Print Subscribe Like OpenAI iconChatGPT Copy Link September 12, 2025 @ 4:28 am By FCA Following an announcement made to the market by Drax Group plc (Drax Group), we can confirm that the FCA has opened an investigation into Drax Group. This post was originally published on this site. Sponsored Links by DQ Promote <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> X Facebook LinkedIn Truth Pinterest Reddit HackerNews Telegram Weibo Email Print Subscribe Like OpenAI iconChatGPT Copy Link