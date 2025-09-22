FCA continues to simplify supervisory communications

We’re making it easier for firms to find up-to-date supervisory communications on our website.

We’re simplifying our multi-firm and thematic reviews and labelling those published before 2022 as ‘historical’, which will affect around 80% of the reviews. Historical documents will remain publicly accessible, using existing links.We’ll continue to publish multi-firm and thematic reviews and will evaluate existing reviews in line with our strategy.Why we’re doing thisAs part of our Consumer Duty requirements review, we’re streamlining our supervisory publications to make our priorities clearer, and support our commitment to smarter, more effective regulation.Next stepsWe’ll soon be publishing a small number of market reports, instead of issuing Dear CEO or portfolio letters. These will include information relevant to different types of firms and insights from our supervisory work.Until these market reports are published, firms should continue to refer to relevant supervisory communications for guidance. We’ll continue to review our approach to other historical communications.

