Scott & Mears Credit Services Limited enters administration 

On 2 September 2025, Scott & Mears Credit Services Limited (SMCS), a debt collection firm, went into administration. Louise Longley and Julian Pitts of Begbies Traynor (Central) LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators.

SMCS is authorised and regulated by the FCA to provide debt-collecting services. It has stopped trading.In their published frequently asked questions document (PDF) the Joint Administrators are encouraging customers to cancel any standing order or other payment arrangements with SMCS. They are also advising customers to contact their creditor (the company they owe money to) to arrange future payments.If you have any questions, please contact the Joint Administrators via email on scottandmears@btguk.com or by telephone on 0113 209 1040.We are in regular contact with the Joint Administrators to ensure customers are treated fairly.Customers who are struggling financially can get free and impartial guidance from MoneyHelper.

