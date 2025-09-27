Regulating for growth – the future is now

Speech by Jessica Rusu, FCA chief data, information and intelligence officer, delivered at Travers Smith’s Future of Fintech 2025, Merchant Taylors’ Hall.

The invite for this conference highlights that is has been a momentous summer for regulation – I would agree.Technology and innovation are central to both the Government’s growth plans and our own 5-year strategy.We have history here – the UK remains a leading destination for global fintech investment, attracting more capital investment than France and Germany combined in the first half of this year. Our top 11 fintechs employ over 26,000 people.For over a decade, we at the FCA have helped firms navigate regulation, providing support through a range of world-leading services like Sandboxes and Innovation Pathways.

