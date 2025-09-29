The confidence dividend: Tackling financial crime to strengthen markets

Speech by Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, delivered at AFME’s European Compliance and Legal Conference 2025.

Speaker: Therese Chambers, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversightEvent: AFME’s European Compliance and Legal Conference 2025Delivered: 22 September 2025Note: this is the speech as drafted and may differ from the delivered versionReading time: 10 minutesKey messages:Confidence is the foundation of competitive markets and economic growth. Tackling the financial crime that damages confidence in financial services is an FCA priority.That confidence comes from action across the whole system, not just enforcement. The FCA is playing its part to build confidence through empowering consumers, being more assertive in authorisations and supervision, and supporting innovation.The UK has considerable strengths and should feel confident about the future. From market reforms to proactive outreach and international cooperation, the FCA is strengthening the UK’s reputation for integrity and competitiveness in wholesale markets.

