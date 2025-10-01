FCA launches £1 million campaign to raise awareness of motor finance compensation scheme

The FCA is launching a £1 million campaign, letting motor finance customers know they don’t need to use a claims management company (CMC) or law firm to access an industry-wide compensation scheme the regulator is proposing.

As part of the campaign, which will feature radio and online advertising, the FCA is teaming up with influencers, such as Cameron Smith (@cazza_time), to get the message to consumers.New research commissioned by the FCA shows that 79% of motor finance customers are aware that they may be owed compensation and 61% of a possible compensation scheme.However, 41% of those aware they may be owed compensation didn’t know they would not need to use a CMC or law firm if a redress scheme is introduced. Using a CMC or law firm to make a motor finance claim could cost consumers around 30% of any compensation paid. Of motor finance holders aware of the possibility of being owed compensation, 25% have already made a claim and a further 39% intend to. Among those who have already made a claim, just under half (46%) did so using a CMC or law firm.Over the next 2 months, a number of influencers will be posting information for consumers on their social media channels, including Instagram and TikTok. Online video and radio ads will launch in October. Sheree Howard, executive director at the FCA, said: ‘We’ll set out plans for a free, easy-to-access motor finance compensation scheme. We’re concerned a significant number of people are unaware you don’t need to use a CMC or law firm to claim compensation. If you do, you could lose over 30% of any money you’re owed.’The FCA has recently warned consumers about scammers pretending to be car finance lenders and falsely claiming that people are owed compensation, despite there being no car finance compensation scheme in place yet. Consumers should hang up immediately and not share any information if they receive calls like this.The FCA plans to launch a consultation on the compensation scheme in early October. If the compensation scheme goes ahead, the first payments should be made in 2026.The FCA recently issued a joint statement with the Solicitors Regulation Authority warning CMCs and law firms over poor practices in motor finance commission claims. Concerns include the volume and accuracy of marketing materials, and how information is shared or verified when clients are passed on from third parties.The FCA has also required CMCs to remove or amend 396 motor finance commission promotions between January 2024 and August 2025. Notes to editorsThe survey was conducted by Critical Research between 1 and 12 August. An analysis of the survey findings will be published when the consultation launches in early October. Respondents consist of previous and existing motor finance customers.Links to Cameron Smith’s Instagram, TikTok and Instagram video.Consumers who are concerned that they were not told about commission and think they may have paid too much for their motor finance should complain now. Consumers do not need to use a CMC or law firm to complain and doing so could cost them around 30% of any compensation paid.The FCA has posted a number of Instagram videos answering key car finance questions, including what consumers should do if they’ve already signed up with a CMC or law firm and want to cancel.

