John Burford sentenced to 2 years in prison for £1 million investment fraud

John Burford has been sentenced to 2 years in prison in a £1 million investment fraud case, following a prosecution brought by the FCA.

Mr Burford, who lives in Mansfield, defrauded over 100 investors out of £1 million between 2016 and 2021 through his firm, Financial Trading Strategies Limited, where he was the sole director.He offered trade alerts and investment opportunities in 3 self-named funds, despite lacking FCA authorisation. The FCA found he repeatedly misled investors about fund performance, concealed losses and used their money to buy property and support his lifestyle.Mr Burford attracted a range of investors through self-published articles, blogs, and a book to promote his trading credentials and broaden his reach. Investors of Mr Burford described placing considerable trust in him because of his purported expertise and many described the significant financial and emotional impact his offending had on their lives.Steve Smart, joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: ‘John Burford deliberately misled investors, stealing their money to fund his own lifestyle. We will pursue those who abuse investors’ trust and ensure they do not profit from their criminality.’We are asking anyone who believes they have been affected by this investment scam to contact us.’The FCA is pursuing confiscation proceedings to deprive Mr Burford of the proceeds of his crimes and compensate victims.In sentencing, His Honour Judge Coles described the case as a ‘sustained fraud causing much misery to investors,’ noting that the defendant ‘used other people’s hard-earned money as a cash fund to purchase a house and for living expenses.’ He added that ‘old age is never an excuse for avoiding punishment for serious offending.’To Mr Burford, the judge added: ‘You marketed yourself as a highly skilled trader and tricked people into having confidence in you.’This case follows recent FCA enforcement action on investor fraud including securing a conviction against Daniel Pugh who set up a Ponzi scheme that netted over £1 million.Notes to editorsJohn Charles Burford was born on 23 February 1940 and resides in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.Anyone who invested with Mr Burford and has not heard from the FCA should call 0800 111 6768 or email opwinonaexternal@fca.org.uk.Mr Burford pleaded guilty to 4 offences on 30 July 2025.The sentencing was made up as follows:2 years’ immediate imprisonment for Fraud by False Representation.1 year immediate imprisonment for each of the three Financial Services and Markets Act offences to be served concurrently with each other and with the sentence for fraud.The total sentence of imprisonment is therefore 2 years.Fraud by false representation is contrary to section 1 of the Fraud Act 2006. It is punishable by a fine and/or up to 10 years’ imprisonment.Carrying out unauthorised business is an offence punishable by a fine and/or up to 2 years’ imprisonment.Fighting financial crime is central to our new strategy and we will take action against criminal behaviour which harms consumers and damages the integrity of our markets.

