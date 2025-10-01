Update on appointing a bond consolidated tape provider

We have received a legal challenge to our decision to award the contract for the bond consolidated tape provider.

In response, we said:’We undertook a fair, competitive 2-stage process to ensure the provider could deliver a high-quality tape and the best value for money. ‘This challenge means we can’t enter into a contract with the successful bidder as quickly as planned. We will do so as soon as possible and, in the meantime, continue discussions with market participants to prepare for the tape.’

