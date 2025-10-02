Regulatory perspective and priorities for 2025

Speech by Lucy Castledine, director of consumer investments, at the Personal Investment Management & Financial Advice Association (PIMFA) Compliance Conference 2025.

Speaker: Lucy Castledine, director, consumer investmentsEvent: PIMFA Compliance Conference 2025Delivered: 25 September 2025Note: this is the speech as drafted and may differ from the delivered version.Reading time: 18 minutesKey messages:We want to challenge ourselves to be a smarter regulator and engage with you so we can raise standards together.Input into our proposals on targeted support and simplified advice – these will define the future for decades to come. Firms should continue to challenge themselves on Consumer Duty and how best to make sure clients have good outcomes.When firms see illegal content online, and have challenges reporting this content to tech platforms, let us know.

