Payments Fintech Silverflow Partners with SoftPOS Provider Halo Dot

Silverflow, a firm providing payment processing technology, has partnered with Halo Dot, a pioneering provider of SoftPOS solutions, to supply businesses with a seamless and powerful payment solution, combining Halo Dot’s SoftPOS application and Silverflow’s cutting-edge processing engine.

Silverflow is building upon the decades-old payments infrastructure “with new technologies fit for 21st-century businesses, making it unique among payments companies.”

Offering a direct connection to the card networks via an API, Silverflow’s clients receive automatic updates and core features “like 3D Secure, network tokenisation, direct-to-card payouts, and access to payments data that traditional payments technology providers won’t provide.”

Halo Dot’s SoftPOS technology integrates “with the Silverflow processing engine, offering a robust, out-of-the-box solution for clients aiming to launch SoftPOS services.”

Both companies share a tech-first DNA, driving innovation and “efficiency in the payments industry.”

The partnership will create a solution for clients “to launch their own SoftPOS offerings with a pre-integrated solution significantly reducing time-to-market.”

A streamlined L3 certification process means that SoftPOS systems “can be certified compliant with card schemes much faster than usual, and omnichannel capability means that clients can combine Silverflow’s eCommerce capabilities with Halo Dot’s SoftPOS technology.”

As noted in the update, Silverflow is a new kind of payment processing platform “designed for today’s payment needs and fit for the future.”

A cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks. One platform with one connection. Reducing cost and complexity, easy to use, “data-rich, Silverflow frees you to innovate.”

Halo Dot is a payments acceptance solution provider “that specializes in secure contactless payment solutions for aggregators, ISO’s and large merchants.”

Catering to various industries, “such as financial services, retail and logistics, their SoftPOS solution provides innovative card present payment solutions.”

Halo Dot provides a simple-to-use developer experience and “a product that is secure and compliant with the most rigorous standards.”