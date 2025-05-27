Hong Kong has Raised the Bar for Stablecoin Regulation, According to Animoca Brands Group President

On the back of Hong Kong passing the stablecoin bill, Evan Auyang, Group President of Animoca Brands, thinks it signals that this city is doing what few other jurisdictions have achieved: offering stablecoin issuers real, regulatory clarity without stifling innovation.

And the timing is telling, with the US Senate also taking its first serious stab at federal stablecoin framework.

Gone are the days of governments playing catch up – and the fact that two major financial hubs are almost moving in tandem marks a turning point for digital assets.

Evan Auyang, Group President of Animoca Brands says:

“Hong Kong has raised the bar for stablecoin regulation. With the passing of its stablecoin bill on Wednesday, the city has established a licensing framework with a clear statement of intent: Hong Kong wants to lead in the next chapter of digital finance. By mandating rigorous standards around reserves, redemption and risk management, Hong Kong is offering stablecoin issuers real regulatory clarity without stifling innovation.”

They added:

“While stablecoins themselves are not new, serious regulation around them is starting to take root. Earlier this week the US Senate advanced the bipartisan GENIUS Act – its first meaningful push toward a federal stablecoin framework – signaling that Washington is also waking up to the strategic importance of digital financial infrastructure. The simultaneous efforts by these major financial hubs in both Hong Kong and the US highlight the strategic significance of stablecoin infrastructure and are likely to prompt other countries and cities to adopt similar measures.”

They concluded:

“This global momentum will continue to fortify the regulatory framework for Web3, creating a safer landscape for potential major players to enter the space.”

Indeed, web3 and stablecoins are increasingly being leveraged by consumers and business across the globe to streamline financial transactions. With Hong Kong taking the lead, among other global jurisdictions such as the US and the UK, the crypto and blockchain sector is set to grow steadily in the coming decade.