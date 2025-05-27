Digital Assets Decisioning Firm Elliptic Adds XDC Network

Elliptic, the global firm focused on digital asset decisioning has added the XDC Network to its list of supported blockchains.

Elliptic’s technology streamlines the “onboarding of blockchains like XDC, providing access to AML solutions within just 45 days.”

This integration enables the next generation of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), empowering institutions on XDC to tokenize assets “as diverse as treasuries, commodities, and trade instruments while meeting the standard in crypto compliance.”

As RWA tokenization emerges as one of crypto’s key growth sector, Elliptic’s platform is said to be the “critical foundation trusted by the world’s enterprises.”

Lukasz Kujawa, VP of Engineering of Elliptic said:

“Institutions are demanding robust solutions to bring billions in real-world assets on-chain. Elliptic’s technology powers safe RWA tokenization across major blockchains and is trusted by 500+ financial firms and used in the largest RWA tokenization projects today. Our unparalleled cross-chain analytics, deep token coverage, and proven regulatory alignment make Elliptic the backbone of RWA innovation in crypto.”

They added:

“XDC has been building in this space for years, and they’ve taken a compliance-first approach that aligns perfectly with our mission. Today’s integration gives XDC the monitoring capabilities they need, while also removing a potential barrier for businesses looking to build on their network.”

As more blockchains integrate with Elliptic, the collective pool of valuable data within the crypto ecosystem expands—”significantly strengthening both transparency and security.”

As institutions tokenize “everything from real estate to treasuries, these assets will traverse multiple blockchains.”

Elliptic’s cross-chain RWA analytics aim to lead the industry, “enabling safe, compliant bridging of tokenized assets between networks—so that RWAs remain secure regardless of how the underlying crypto ecosystem evolves.”

By partnering with Elliptic, foundations gain access “to advanced anti-money laundering (AML) solutions that enable real-time tracking of cross-chain transactions and proactive risk detection.”

For Elliptic’s customers, the integration means they “can now screen XDC wallets and transactions just like they do with other supported chains, getting full visibility into on-chain activity.”

This is particularly timely for companies currently “participating in XDC’s Plug and Play RWA accelerator.”

XDC’s focus on trade finance and RWA tokenization sets it apart.

With XDC, companies can streamline “cross-border transactions, digitize trade documentation, tokenize commodities, and create financing options that traditional banking cannot provide.”

As the “only” blockchain member of the Trade Finance Distribution Initiative, XDC is positioned “to help solve trade finance inefficiencies, and by recently tokenizing access to U.S. Treasuries and some of the world’s MMFs, from the likes of Aberdeen, Fidelity International, BlackRock, and State Street on XDC Network is a true leader in this space.”

Elliptic continues to be the partner for institutions “working with digital assets, with a global network spanning over 500 financial institutions, crypto exchanges, and regulatory agencies.”

Adding XDC to its platform reinforces Elliptic‘s ongoing commitment to comprehensive “coverage across the growing blockchain landscape.”