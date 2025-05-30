ShakePay’s CIRO-Regulated Securities Dealer Joins Payments Canada

Shakepay Inc. recently noted that their CIRO-regulated securities dealer has officially joined Payments Canada.

Shakepay also mentioned that they are joining an “exclusive” group of fintechs, and this milestone marks a significant step “towards bridging the gap between the crypto industry and traditional finance in Canada.”

As stated in the announcement from Shakepay, Payments Canada is a public, non-profit organization that “oversees the country’s essential payment systems, including clearing and settlement.”

With this, they are responsible for ensuring “that payments are carried out safely and securely.”

The organization processes nearly “$120 trillion in transactions annually—that’s $450 billion transactions every business day.”

Clearing and settlement systems help banks “sort out and move money between each other based on their customers’ transactions.”

Shakepay further noted in a blog post that they “calculate what’s owed and transfer the funds to settle everything.”

Without these systems, it would be very “difficult for Canada’s economy to run smoothly.”

Becoming a trusted, regulated player in this ecosystem is “major.”

Shakepay also mentioned that it sets them up to “deliver smoother payment experiences and support the continued growth of digital finance in Canada.”

For them, Shakepay Inc.’s membership means they “get to deliver faster and more secure services to you.”

Specifically, it gives them access “to join the upcoming Real Time Rail (RTR), and allows us to partner with banks to tap directly into the ACSS and Lynx settlement networks.”

It also means that Shakepay finally “has a voice alongside the big banks and credit unions that will make it easier for us to demand for change.”

In simple terms, ACSS and Lynx are “two different systems for handling payments in Canada.”

ACSS is like a daily batch processor—it collects “lots of smaller payments (like cheques, debit card purchases, or direct deposits), sorts them out overnight, and settles them the next day.”

Lynx, on the other hand, is “a high-speed system for big, urgent payments (like wire transfers), processing them instantly and securely in real time.”

Finally, access to the upcoming Real-Time Rail (RTR), which is “expected to come online in 2026, will let them offer instant payments anytime.”

For Canadians, that means (once operational), RTR will enable:

Faster transactions: No more waiting for payments to clear. Deposits, withdrawals, and transfers happen instantly, 24/7.

Payment flexibility: Real-time transactions for everyday payments and seamless money transfers

Real-time transactions for everyday payments and seamless money transfers Instantaneous wage disbursement: Rather than waiting for a traditional payday, get paid immediately after completing your work.

This all makes payments smoother for users and “helps them grow digital finance in Canada.”

This is a critical step toward their vision of “making bitcoin more accessible to Canadians.”

Joining Payments Canada, they’ll have “the opportunity to participate in key discussions, collaborate with industry leaders, and influence the evolution of payment systems in Canada.”

They’ll also have access to Canada’s “core payment infrastructure, which will benefit Canadians and businesses alike.”

With the rising cost of living, Canadians are “paying closer attention than ever to fees and the quality of service they receive from financial products.”

When fintechs, like Shakepay, have broader “access to this kind of payment infrastructure, consumers and businesses benefit from faster, more reliable transactions that seamlessly integrate traditional banking with digital assets.”

More competition also means “lower cost, better products, and more financial freedom for everyone.”

This is a key moment in Canadian payments history—as “a crypto company, they are uniquely positioned to help bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets, helping to shape policies, drive innovation, and create a more inclusive, efficient, and forward-thinking payments ecosystem for all Canadians.”

This membership is a significant milestone for them, “marking a new chapter in our journey to contribute to the future of finance.”

They’re pleased to play a key role in bridging the gap “between digital assets and traditional finance, and, ultimately, shaping the future of payments in Canada.”

As the Canadian payments landscape evolves, they’ll “continue to explore new partnerships, expand their services, and bring even more value to our customers.”