Crypto to Cash Payments Platform PDX Beam Now Supports OFFICIAL TRUMP, the $TRUMP Token

PDX Global, a digital payments technology developer for the crypto economy, announced that PDX Beam—its crypto-to-cash payments platform for consumers and merchants—now supports OFFICIAL TRUMP, the $TRUMP token.

It is one of the crypto tokens on the Beam platform that can be “used for merchant payments and is instantly convertible to cash.”

The addition of $TRUMP to the list of PDX Beam-hosted cryptocurrencies enables holders to “purchase everyday goods and services from brick-and-mortar or online merchants.”

The gateway integrates with any point-of-sale system “for a near-instant and seamless crypto-to-cash conversion at a fraction of the cost charged by VISA and Mastercard, with no crypto exposure or risk whatsoever for merchants.”

Integration costs the merchant nothing, “does not require any additional equipment, and does not disrupt other supported payment rails.”

Shane Rodgers, CEO, PDX Global said:

“There are more than 642,000 $TRUMP token holders whom merchants would like to serve. Token owners themselves can now use their holdings to purchase real-world goods and services rather than simply hanging on to these assets as a speculative investment. PDX Beam enables them to pay for goods and services with their tokens using their PDX Beam app—and no cards required.”

The OFFICIAL TRUMP ($TRUMP) crypto token has been a popular meme coin.

It was launched on the Solana blockchain January 17, just days “ahead of President Trump’s inauguration.”

Two hundred million of the one billion total tokens “were publicly released in a sale.”

The tokens were snapped up and “continue to be popular with many crypto investors.”

The PDX Beam platform is integrated “into existing POS terminals at no cost to the merchant.”

Once set up, the merchant generates a QR code “that is scanned by the customer’s phone from their crypto wallet.”

Settlement of the funds into the merchant account “in local fiat currency typically takes as little as 15 seconds.”

Rodgers said:

“Using PDX Beam as a payment option sidesteps the antiquated MC/VISA card system that requires merchants to pay, in some cases, as much as 7% in interchange fees, and wait anywhere from two to eight days for settlement. And merchants never see or touch the crypto, so there is zero exposure and zero risk—the conversion happens internally within PDX, with local fiat currency settling directly and immediately into the merchant’s bank account.”

They added:

“This integration with $TRUMP gives, for the first time, true utility to the hundreds of thousands of token holders who want to find a way to turn their investment into a medium of exchange.”

PDX Beam is currently running an exhaustive beta test program with merchants and vendors “across a range of verticals, across the United States.”

PDX Beam is a payment platform that aims to make it easy for users worldwide to participate in the crypto economy and “bring digital assets more fully into the mainstream.”

The PDX group has developed a suite of mobile and web-enabled payments applications—collectively “PDX Beam”—that “enables crypto-to-fiat conversions with low merchant fees, making cryptocurrencies usable.”