China VC Funding Reportedly Declines by Around 50% YoY During Jan-April 2025

The venture capital (VC) funding activity in China has experienced a notable contraction in the first four months of 2025, with the latest data showcasing a decline in both “deal volume and value, signaling a challenging environment for startups and investors alike.”

The total number of VC deals announced in China fell “by around 16% during January-April 2025 compared to the same period in the previous year, while the total value of these deals registered a massive year-on-year (YoY) decline of around 50%,” according to GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, comments:

“The downturn in VC funding activity can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, the scrutiny on tech investments has led to a more cautious approach among investors. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and regulatory challenges have created an uncertain environment, which seems to be prompting many VC firms to reassess their strategies and focus on more stable markets.”

The significant decline in VC funding activity in China “highlights a major shift in investor sentiment and market dynamics.”

And this shift could reshape the global VC landscape, “as capital flows to regions that investors perceive as more favorable for investment.”

In comparison, other countries have “shown resilience in their VC funding activities.”

India, for instance, has seen “around a 19% and 20% increase in VC deal volume and value, respectively, during January-April 2025 compared to January-April 2024, indicating a growing appetite for investment in its startup ecosystem.”

The US, despite experiencing a “slight decline in deal volume, also witnessed more than a double-fold surge in deal value during the same period.”

It is noteworthy that even though China still “continues to remain a key global market for VC funding activity, its share of deal volume and value is contracting.”

An analysis of GlobalData’s Deals Database revealed “that China accounted for around 16% of the total number of VC deals announced globally during January-April 2025, a decrease from the previous year’s (January-April 2024) share of 17%.”

This decline is even more “pronounced in terms of deal value, with China’s contribution dropping from around 20% to 6%.”

Bose concludes:

“While the VC funding landscape in China has faced significant challenges, the potential for growth and innovation in the country is far from diminished. As the market stabilizes and regulatory frameworks evolve, there is potential for a resurgence in VC funding activity in China.”

As clarified in the update, historic data may “change in case some deals get added to previous months because of a delay in disclosure of information in the public domain.”