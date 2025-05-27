DASP Ditobanx, based in El Salvador, Partners with Tokenization Firm Tokeny

Tokeny will be working with a licensed Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP), Ditobanx.
According to a public statement, Ditobanx is seeking to enter into the RWA tokenization sector. Ditobanx says it will be launching COINGT, a $325 million tokenized infrastructure initiative backed by equity in the Interoceanic Corridor of Guatemala (CIG). Ditobanx is regulated in El Salvador under its new digital asset compliance regime.
COINGT is a digital token for the Guatemala Interoceanic Corridor project. The digital asset is expected to facilitate capital raising for the project.
Tokeny, based in Luxembourg, is well-established in the tokenization sector, specializing in regulated digital assets, such as securities.
The partnership is described as one of the first of its kind in Latin America.
Guillermo Contreras, CEO of Ditobanx, said that via COINGT, they will enable local and international investors to participate in a project that will reshape trade, logistics, and opportunity across Central America.
“Every market is different, and local leadership is essential. This launch is a perfect example: we provide the technology, while Ditobanx brings the regulatory expertise, market access, and everything else needed to make tokenization work smoothly. Latin America has huge potential, and infrastructure is the foundation for its growth. By making financing more accessible, Ditobanx is accelerating regional development in a way that was previously out of reach,” said, Luc Falempin, CEO of Tokeny.