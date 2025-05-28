Global Fintech Adyen Enables Tap to Pay on iPhone in Additional European Markets

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has officially enabled Tap to Pay on iPhone in seven new markets: Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Iceland, Luxembourg, and Malta.

The functionality allows businesses such as Suitsupply, an international men’s fashion brand with more than 100 stores worldwide, “to enable iPhones to accept contactless payments without the need to purchase or manage additional hardware.”

By expanding Tap to Pay on iPhone to new markets, Adyen continues “to provide solutions for in-person payments.”

Alexa von Bismarck, President EMEA at Adyen said:

“With Tap to Pay on iPhone, we’re enabling a secure, scalable and smooth payment process for merchants and their customers that enhances the shopping experience, rather than interrupting it. The in-store experience remains a key touchpoint between consumers and brands, so we’re proud to be expanding this offering to even more countries today in partnership with Apple”.

Valentijn Bolle, IT Product Owner at Suitsupply said:

“Tap to Pay on iPhone has been a key component in delivering a best-in-class checkout experience for our customers. We’ve already implemented Tap to Pay on iPhone in every available country, equipping more than 2000 Style Advisors with their own personal device for this purpose. Together with Adyen, we’re looking forward to providing this seamless, flexible and efficient payment experience to even more customers across the globe.”

Tap to Pay on iPhone accepts all “forms of contactless payments, including contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets, using only an iPhone and a supporting iOS app — no additional hardware or payment terminal needed.”

Using an iPhone XS or later, running the latest version of iOS, at checkout, merchants will simply “prompt the customer to hold their contactless payment method near the merchant’s iPhone, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology.”

Tap to Pay on iPhone will enable Adyen’s customers to stay at the forefront of innovation by:

Simplifying in-person payments by removing the dependence on payment hardware to accept transactions, providing a complementary way to accept payments for line-busting.

Getting up and running quickly with installation and onboarding, allowing businesses to scale up their payment operation.

Providing safe and fast checkout experiences that increase mobility on location.

Allowing for a convenient and secure way to pay for customers since transactions are encrypted and payment data is protected by the same technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure.

Tap to Pay on iPhone uses the built-in features of iPhone “to keep business and customer data private and secure.”

When a payment is processed, Apple does “not store card numbers or transaction information on the device or on Apple servers.”