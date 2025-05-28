Regtech Jumio Research Finds Declining Consumer Trust in Digital Life Amid Surge in AI-Powered Fraud, Deepfakes

Jumio, the firm focused on AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights, released the 2025 Jumio Online Identity Study.

This year’s results paint a stark picture: trust in digital life “is crumbling under the weight of deepfakes, misinformation and cybercrime.”

The study examined the views of more than “8,000 adult consumers, split evenly across the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Mexico.”

Sixty-nine percent of respondents say AI-powered fraud now poses a greater threat “to personal security than traditional forms of identity theft, and confidence in online authenticity continues to erode amid growing fears of manipulated content and AI-driven deception.”

Seven out of 10 global consumers (69%) indicated they “are more skeptical of the content they see online due to AI-generated fraud than they were last year.”

Just 37% of consumers said they more strongly believe “that most social media accounts are authentic compared to last year, and only 36% claimed they were more trusting of news they encounter online, despite the possibility of encountering deepfakes or manipulated content.”

These are just a couple of findings that demonstrate “a global shift toward distrust and anxiety in digital spaces.”

The majority of respondents also cited day-to-day worries around a number of AI-powered fraud tactics, including:

Fake digital IDs generated with AI (76%)

Scam emails using AI to trick people into giving away passwords or money (75%)

Video and voice deepfakes (74%)

Being fooled by manipulated social media content (72%)

This indicates that consumers increasingly “recognize the risks of conducting life and business online, but may lack the tools or evidence needed to identify secure, authentic content.”

In the absence of strong regulatory protections, consumers “are taking matters into their own hands.”

When asked who they trust most “to protect their personal data from AI-powered fraud, 93% said themselves, far more than those who trust government agencies (85%) or Big Tech (88%).”

But self-reliance does not mean consumers “want to go it alone.”

In fact, when asked who should be most responsible “for stopping AI-powered fraud, 43% pointed to Big Tech, compared to just 18% who chose themselves.”

The 2025 Jumio Online Identity Study identifies this “trust gap as symptomatic of an evolving threat landscape, where fraud-as-a-service (FaaS) ecosystems flourish across dark web marketplaces.”

These plug-and-play toolkits “enable even novice fraudsters to launch sophisticated attacks using synthetic identities, deepfake videos, and botnet-driven account takeovers.”

This shift is forcing companies to “modernize fraud defenses and rethink how they protect consumers in an AI-driven world.”

In parallel, Jumio’s research found that consumers “are open to the additional steps this may require.”

Most respondents globally said they would be willing “to spend more time completing comprehensive identity verification processes, especially in sectors where stakes are high, like banking and financial services (80%), government services (78%), and healthcare (76%).”

As consumers continue to live, work, and play in digital spaces, enterprises must provide “more sophisticated security to combat AI-powered fraud.”

Enterprises will have to adopt proactive strategies “that blend cutting-edge verification, real-time monitoring, and a zero-trust approach to digital security from a technological standpoint.”

But strong technology alone “isn’t enough.”

Businesses must also “earn consumer trust in these protections.”

About the Research

The Jumio 2025 Online Identity Study surveyed “8,001 adult consumers evenly distributed across the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Mexico.”

Censuswide fielded the survey between “April 9 and April 24, 2025.”

Censuswide abides by and “employs members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles and are members of The British Polling Council.”