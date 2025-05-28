Deloitte Introduces Global Agentic Network to Enhance Digital Workforce Solutions

Deloitte announced the launch of its Global Agentic Network to help scale AI-driven digital workforce capabilities in organizations around the world.

The initiative leverages Deloitte’s global alliances and technology relationships to create “a connected ecosystem of AI business agent offerings, which will augment and automate client operations.”

Expanding on its global delivery centers in locations across major markets in Asia Pacific, EMEA and North America, this rollout highlights “a series of investments Deloitte is making – such as the recently announced Global Simulation Center of Excellence – to help ensure businesses can implement AI-enhanced strategies while maintaining consistency across the geographies they serve.”

AI agents can act independently by “executing human tasks, orchestrate workflows, processes, and activities autonomously, and think intelligently through interactions with humans and other agents.”

By leveraging reasoning through large language models, AI agents can learn and adapt “over time to make informed decisions and achieve specific outcomes.”

Deloitte’s Global Agentic Network is designed to leverage Deloitte’s extensive industry experience and business knowledge to “help organizations design, build, deploy, and run AI agents, transforming their operations and the industries in which they work.”

Heather Stockton, Deloitte Global Consulting Services, Technology & Transformation leader:

“Agentic AI is developing at an incredible speed, and we see huge transformational potential for our clients. That’s why we are building the Global Agentic Network to help organizations deploy digital workforces with confidence and impact. The Agentic Network enables businesses to seamlessly integrate AI agents – regardless of sector – bridging the gap between automation and true autonomy. By working across our Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal, Strategy, Risk & Transactions, and Technology & Transformation businesses together with our deep industry knowledge, Deloitte is in a unique position to deliver sophisticated agentic AI solutions that help boost client productivity and efficiency and drive new ways of working.”

Through the agentic network, Deloitte is providing services to “build AI agents on various software platforms across Deloitte’s broader ecosystem, including the recent Deloitte US launch of Zora AI, which offers a suite of agents that perceive, reason, and act—autonomously executing complex business functions with speed and accuracy.”

According to a Gartner analysis, “33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI by 2028, up significantly from where it stood in 2024, at less than 1%.”

Additionally, the latest State of Generative AI in the Enterprise survey from the Deloitte AI Institute reveals “that 26% of surveyed organizations are already exploring autonomous agent development to a large or very large extent.”

The rise of agentic AI also marks a transformative era for the professional services industry, with its ability to “move into services once dominated by human specialization, such as strategic decision-making, system implementations, creative problem-solving and complex negotiations.”

For Deloitte, this represents an opportunity to “integrate AI into its own operations and enhance learning and development for its people.”

By embedding domain-specific knowledge into AI-powered workflows, Deloitte can move “beyond the traditional service model to scale specialization, accelerate outcomes, and deliver enhanced measurable impact.”