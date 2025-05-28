Volante Introduces Web3 Prepaid Card for Salary Payments

Volante Labs Limited, under the leadership of CEO Joey Bertschler, has officially launched the Volante Card, the Web3-enabled prepaid card designed specifically for salary disbursement—no traditional bank account required.

Designed to serve unbanked individuals globally—and to offer a cost-effective alternative in regions “affected by inflation or unstable local currencies such as the Vietnamese Dong or Japanese Yen—the Volante Card provides a secure, seamless, and compliant solution for both employers and workers.”

In both developed and emerging markets, the card enables “real-time, borderless salary payments, backed by enterprise-grade security and Earned Wage Access (EWA) integration.”

Joey Bertschler, CEO said:

“We designed the Volante Card to redefine global payroll—faster, safer, and more inclusive. By combining blockchain, AI, and Tier 1 infrastructure, we’ve built a system that delivers financial flexibility and access to the people who need it most.”

Key Features are as follows:

Bank-Free Payments: Direct employer-to-employee transfers—no intermediaries

Multi-Currency Support: USD, EUR, CNY, JPY, and USDT stablecoins

Enterprise Security: MV3D Secure, tokenization, and AI-driven fraud detection

High Deposit Limits: Up to $1 million with unrestricted usage

Regulatory Assurance: Issued via Tier 1 VISA-certified institution

AI-Driven Earned Wage Access

Volante’s card currently supports on-demand wage withdrawals.

Employee eligibility is verified “using proprietary AI systems.”

Built by OpenAI and Opera professionals Joey Bertschler, Alan Simon, Valerias Bangert and their Japanese developer team, the card reportedly reduces the “need for payday loans while increasing satisfaction and retention and overall employee productivity and with it employer revenue.”

Last quarter, Volante says that it released the most “extensive EWA research report with thousands of sources and centered on profitability for both employers and employees.”

The VOL token is currently listed on BTSE (March 27) and BingX (April 28), where it reportedly “reached a valuation 50x above its initial offering.”

Volante is actively expanding exchange coverage and “forming institutional partnerships.”