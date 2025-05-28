Zopa Bank and ClearScore-led Coalition Completes Initiatives Addressing Cost-of-Living Crisis

UK’s digital bank Zopa and the ClearScore-led coalition has completed initiatives addressing the cost-of-living crisis.

The 2025 Fintech Pledge has completed its campaign goal of “driving 25 million actions that help UK consumers improve their financial resilience.”

The achievement is “more than double the campaign’s original goal of 10 million actions and is equivalent to 50% of the UK adult population taking one action to strengthen their ability to withstand an economic shock.”

Through cross-industry collaboration, the Pledge achieved this “by connecting consumers to financial technology platforms that a) make SAVINGS work harder, b) improve CREDIT scores, c) manage and consolidate DEBT, d) lower BILLS and household outgoing costs, and e) unlock BENEFITS and financial aid.”

The campaign also launched Master My Money, “a financial education platform.”

Supporting the campaign, The Money Charity “delivered dozens of Pledge-funded workshops across the UK, helping frontline consumers double (2x) their confidence and skills in managing their finances.”

The campaign has also driven progress “across several key areas of personal finance,” including:

700,000+ high-yield savings accounts created (Savings pillar)

£20 billion deposited in said accounts (Savings pillar)

53% of users improved their credit score (Credit pillar)

6 million consumers engaging in the Debt Awareness Week (Debt pillar)

~1 million consumers have been offered cheaper utility deals from alternative suppliers (Bills pillar)

~£1 billion in extra government support into people’s pockets per year (Benefits pillar)

Jaidev Janardana, CEO of Zopa Bank, said:

“In less than three years, the Pledge has improved consumers’ understanding of complex financial topics and enabled them to take simple actions to improve their financial situation. The pledge speaks to the core of Zopa’s purpose – providing effortless and valuable products to UK customers. I am proud that so many organisations across the industry and beyond have shared in this journey – this is a milestone to celebrate.”

Justin Basini, CEO and Co-founder of The ClearScore Group, said:

“We convened the Pledge to help boost the financial resilience of everyday people, and we have successfully done that. However, while we are proud to have hit the extended target of 25 million consumer actions, the work to help people manage their creditworthiness and financial stability never stops at ClearScore. We will continue fighting for the best insights, products and outcomes for our users and the financial services partners we work with.

Michelle Highman, CEO of The Money Charity, said:

”We have been proud to be the Pledge’s charity partner and to play our part in delivering our Money Workshops in communities across the country. We are grateful for the support we have received from various Pledge members, including Zopa and ClearScore. Our much-needed work also continues, and we hope to reach more people than ever before in 2025.”

Zopa Bank and ClearScore launched the 2025 Fintech Pledge in 2022, quickly mobilising “a cross-industry coalition of 57 fintechs.”

It is now run “by six organisations: Zopa Bank leads savings, ClearScore leads credit, the Money and Pensions Service leads bills, Policy in Practice leads benefits, StepChange leads debt, and The Money Charity is the scheme’s lead charity partner.”

Other partners include Google Cloud, Salesforce, and Hargreaves Lansdown.

In 2025, the Pledge will continue “to fund The Money Charity and encourage further industry collaboration linked to HM Treasury’s development of a Financial Inclusion Strategy.”

In the autumn, the Pledge will publish its final Impact Report “that will capture the coalition’s successes to date and present its priorities for the future.”