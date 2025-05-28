Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance Celebrates 10 Years of Operation

The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), part of the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge, is celebrating ten years of operations, having launched in 2015.

While there have been several academic entities that have sought to journal the emergence and development of alternative finance, CCAF is the one that has persevered. The organization has been trusted by policymakers and insiders since its inception for its unbiased approach to research, documenting Fintech, including blockchain and digital assets, Regtech/Suptech, online capital formation, and more.

Co-founded by Robert Wardrop, Raghavendra Rau, and current Executive Director Bryan Zhang, CCAF has published over 60 different reports surveying more than 5000 Fintech firms in 180+ different countries.

Central bankers, securities regulators, prudential authorities, and elected officials have benefited from the timely research as finance moves from its analog past to the inevitable digital future.

Recent publications have focused on the development of central bank digital currency discussions, digital mining, open banking, and the best practices of Fintech associations worldwide.

Having adapted its mission from tracking progress and participants, CCAF now plays a crucial role in facilitating the development of digital finance. The four key targeted themes today include: