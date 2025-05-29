eToro Adds 12 New Crypto-Assets for US Investors

Trading and investing platform, eToro, announces the addition of 12 cryptoassets to the U.S. platform.

In addition to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum, U.S. users now have the option “to invest in: Aave, Cardano, Chainlink, Compound, Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar, Shiba Inu, Uniswap, and Yearn Finance.”

Head of eToro US, Andrew McCormick, said:

“We are happy to announce the expansion of our cryptoassets offering for U.S. users. eToro has been a long-term supporter of crypto, and this step demonstrates our commitment to making digital assets accessible to our users. We’re dedicated to empowering retail investors with the knowledge, tools, and access to the assets they want and need to build long-term wealth.”

U.S. users have access to investing in “a variety of stocks, options, ETFs, and crypto-assets.”

eToro is dedicated to empowering investors “through access to financial resources and educational content available on the eToro Academy.”

For those newer to investing or curious about a new asset class, investors can practice and “hone their skills using eToro’s award-winning Virtual Portfolio.”

As clarified in the update, users in the following states “cannot currently trade cryptoassets: Hawaii, New York, Nevada, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands.”

As covered, eToro is the trading and investing platform “that empowers you to invest, share and learn.”

They were founded in 2007 with the vision of “a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way.”

Today they claim to have “40 million registered users from 75 countries.”

They believe there is power in “shared knowledge and that they can become more successful by investing together.”

So they’ve created a collaborative investment community “designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth.”

On eToro, you can hold a “range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors.”