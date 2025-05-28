Palla Secures $14.5M Series A to Enhance Cross-Border Payments

Palla, an international payments platform that enables instant cross-border payments for global financial institutions and fintech firms, announced today that it has raised $14.5 million in a Series A funding round.

The funding round was led “by Revolution Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Ardent, Cowboy Ventures, Dash Fund, Uncommon Capital, Meta Fund, Evolution VC, First Check Ventures, Vitalize, and DeepWork Capital.”

David Golden, Managing Partner at Revolution Ventures, and Heidi Miller, former President of JPMorgan International, will “join Palla’s board as part of this round.”

Palla’s platform enables partners to “embed real-time international payments into their existing digital channels via a suite of APIs, white-label apps, and embeddable components.”

Unlike traditional money transfer providers that require customers to use separate, siloed apps, Palla allows financial institutions to “offer international payments directly within their native applications—or via Palla’s hosted infrastructure—tailored to each partner’s cross-border use case and end customer needs.”

David Golden said:

“Palla is setting a new standard for speed and accessibility in cross-border transactions. Their innovative approach to simplifying and securing international payments aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy. We are excited to support Enrique and his team as they expand Palla’s reach and help businesses and individuals connect financially across borders with ease.”

Palla has established partnerships with “more than 30 financial institutions and distribution partners, embedding directly into their digital channels.”

The company sees runway for expansion, “with additional partners expected to launch before the end of the year—representing a combined end-customer base of over 150+ million individuals across LATAM and the Caribbean, with plans for global expansion to follow.”

Enrique Perezalonso, CEO of Palla and a 20-year veteran of retail banking in Mexico and the U.S.:

“Palla is revolutionizing international payments, and this new funding brings the expertise and resources we need to scale to the next level. Our goal has always been to simplify and secure cross-border transfers, giving financial institutions the opportunity to make them faster, safer, and more user-friendly than ever before. This investment will accelerate our growth and further our mission to make international payments seamless and accessible to everyone.”

Palla will use the funding to broaden “existing payment corridors and expand into new ones for both sending and receiving transfers.”

The company also plans to introduce “additional product lines and money-movement mechanisms to better serve its growing customer base.”

Palla is transforming how “money moves across borders.”

By enabling instant cross-border transfers, Palla empowers “global financial institutions and fintech firms to manage international payments with ease—either through seamless API integration or branded white-label apps.”

Both options offer partners “frictionless implementation and customers unmatched convenience and speed.”