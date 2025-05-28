UK’s NatWest Group Introduces Initiative to Help Younger Consumers Take Control of Finances

NatWest Group has announced the expansion of NatWest Thrive with a new digital platform designed “to empower the next generation to take control of their financial futures.”

NatWest Thrive, which started as a youth club program, now “combines over 30 years of community initiatives – bringing MoneySense, CareerSense and Dream Bigger together in one online platform.”

NatWest Thrive includes a host of “bite-sized learning tools and has been created in collaboration with teachers, youth workers and young people.”

Marg Jobling, Chief Marketing Officer at NatWest said:

“We’re on a mission to help young people turn possibilities into progress, helping the next generation grow up money confident and achieve their life goals. To help us meet that commitment we’ve made NatWest Thrive bigger and better by combining over 30 years of community programs to help young people build their financial confidence. NatWest Thrive gives teachers, parents and youth workers access to bite sized pieces of real-world content and resources to help inspire and empower young people to break through barriers and take action towards owning the future they want.”

Designed as an online resource for teachers, community partners, and parents, NatWest Thrive provides “access to new, flexible, real-world learning content to engage young people at home, in the classroom or in youth clubs across the UK.”

Content ranges from five-minute clips “to full length lessons – using real-life role models and stories.”

NatWest Thrive is designed with “the goals of young people in mind – whether it’s saving, career planning, or exploring entrepreneurship.”

NatWest Thrive is available “to anyone (customers and non-customers) online across NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Ulster Bank Northern Ireland.”

As covered, NatWest serves customers “in England, Wales and Western Europe, supporting them with their personal, private, and business banking needs.”

NatWest helps customers “from opening student accounts, to buying their first home, setting up a business, and saving for retirement.”

Alongside a range of banking services, NatWest offers businesses specialist sector knowledge “in areas such as manufacturing and technology, as well as access to specialist entrepreneurial support.”

As mentioned in the announcement, NatWest Thrive has “been built to inspire and support young people to break through barriers and seize opportunities, empowering them to be fearless, ready, and unstoppable.”

With content and resources that help them learn about money and build the skills, self-belief and confidence, this enables users “to be able to take action towards owning the future they want.”