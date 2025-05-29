UK Payments Firm TrueLayer Partners with Tebex on Gaming

TrueLayer, a UK-based payments firm, is now working in the gaming sector following an agreement with Tebex.

According to a company statment, Tebex is utilizing TrueLayer’s services in Germany, France, Spain, Belgium and the UK. TrueLayer offers a “Pay by Bank” network that enables immediate transfers in a secure process.

TrueLayer notes this is its first partnership in the gaming sector.

Tebex reports over $1 billion in transactions processed by more than 30,000 creators.

Tebex is the infrastructure behind the microtransaction for well known gaming companies, including Minecraft game servers Wynncraft, Hypixel and Rockstar Studio.

Liam Wiltshire, Head of Payments & Compliance (Tebex), Overwolf, says the partnership means they are removing friction and cutting fees helping creators to get paid faster.