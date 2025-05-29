AI Fintech Eunice Targets Stablecoin Sector

Eunice is entering the stablecoin sector by offering a due diligence and monitoring service.

Founded in 2022, Eunice is a B2B AI solutions provider for the digital asset sector. Eunice’s platform supports token classification, risk analysis, and asset disclosure requirements.

As the stablecoin sector is poised to boom as global regulators provide regulatory clarity, Eunice sees an opportunity to benefit from this growth.

Eunice says that it is building on its agentic AI infrastructure for digital asset due diligence and monitoring. The new offering seeks to offer a comprehensive and structured approach to stablecoin compliance and risk oversight, aligned with prudential frameworks from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS).

Eunice’s platform aims to support custodians, fintechs, and regulators satisfy compliance needs.

Yi Luo, CEO of Eunice, says the stablecoin sector needs to meet the same standards expected in traditional finance.