Tribe Payments to Work with Finmo to Bridge Europe and Asia Pacific

Tribe Payments has announced a partnership with Finmo to offer end-to-end payment and treasury services to banking and Fintech clients across key growth markets, specifically the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Europe.

Tribe’s issuer and acquirer processing platform will be integrated with Finmo’s treasury and financial management system, which can move and manage money across 180 countries.

Tribe services merchants, banks, Fintechs, issuers, and acquirers, enabling them to build and launch payment solutions quickly.

Tribe is globally connected to Mastercard, Visa, American Express, UnionPay International, Discover, and JCB.

Tribe says that partnering with Finmo provides deep local market access along with the tools to expand its reach into Europe.

Finmo holds a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license in Singapore and has established regional connectivity with settlement rails in key markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.

David Hanna, CEO of Finmo, described the partnership as ‘East meets West’ in the fintech world.