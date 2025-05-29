Vault Wealth Announces Official Launch with Investment from Peak XV Partners

Vault Wealth Limited, MENA’s digital private wealth platform built for the modern affluent, announced its public launch, alongside an investment round led “by Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India & SEA), with continued support from Outliers VC.”

This marks Peak XV Partners’ first wealthtech investment in the MENA region and a milestone in Vault’s journey to “deliver fiduciary-grade, technology driven private wealth solutions to the region’s modern affluent.”

Since securing its ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority license in mid-2023, Vault has focused “on building and refining its offering in close collaboration with a select group of HNWIs, ensuring it is purpose-built to meet their sophisticated needs.”

Having quietly validated product-market fit and laid a foundation, Vault is now expanding access to “a broader segment of affluent investors across the region, specifically those with over USD 100,000 in liquid assets.”

The platform has already demonstrated strong momentum, with assets under management (AUM) growing “by over 300% in the past 12 months and clients typically tripling their deposits within 90 days of first funding.”

Bilal Abou-Diab, Co-Founder and CEO of Vault said:

“Vault was built with a simple premise: that affluent investors in MENA deserve better—better access, better alignment, and better outcomes. Vault is what wealth management should look like today: digital-first, fiduciary by design, and built for how people live and invest now. With Peak XV Partners’ support, we’re entering a new phase of growth, delivering institutional-quality wealth management to a broader base of clients across the region.”

GV Ravishankar, Managing Director, Peak XV said:

“Vault is bringing a tech-driven, client-centric approach to wealth management for HNWIs in MENA. They’re building a platform that resonates with a new generation of affluent investors in a market that’s ripe for disruption. We’re excited to partner with them on this journey.”

Vault combines expert advisory capabilities with “advanced technology to deliver a comprehensive wealth management experience.”

The platform caters to a diverse international client base, including professionals and entrepreneurs from the UAE, GCC, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Vault provides expert financial planning and goal-based portfolio management, alongside “institutional-grade global market access through Interactive Brokers.”

Clients benefit from optimized liquidity solutions and “gain access to exclusive private market opportunities spanning private equity, venture capital, private credit, and real estate—all through a unified platform.”

Sami Abdul Hadi, Co-Founder and COO, Vault said:

“Vault provides the sophisticated capabilities that affluent investors deserve, without the legacy constraints of traditional wealth managers. With over 250% year-on-year client growth driven primarily by referrals, our platform clearly empowers clients with both expertise and transparency in a market where both have been in short supply.”

Sarah AlSaleh, General Partner, Outliers VC said:

“Vault stood out from our first conversation with Bilal and Sami. The team had clarity of vision and deeply understood the scale of the market gap. As demand for modern wealth management solutions accelerates, our conviction has only grown. Wealth management in MENA is overdue for reinvention, and Vault is building the infrastructure to lead it.”

The UAE has established itself as a significant wealth hub, with approximately 29% of the population holding “over USD 100 million in financial assets.”

Despite this, at least 41% of investible wealth is “held in cash positions—far exceeding levels in mature markets.”

Across the broader MENA region, the opportunity is even greater. GCC household wealth is projected to “surpass USD 3.5 trillion by 2027, yet much remains underutilized due to legacy systems and fragmented offerings.”

Vault addresses this gap by offering a “regulated, transparent alternative that meets the expectations of sophisticated global investors who have chosen MENA as their home.”

Regulated by ADGM’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and recognized as “one of the UAE’s top innovators by Future 100, Vault is now welcoming new clients.”