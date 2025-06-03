Bluevine and Stripe to Launch Invoicing and Payment Links for SMBs

Bluevine, which claims to be one of the largest digital banking platforms for small businesses in the U.S., announced the launch of Invoicing and Payment Links.

These features allow Bluevine customers “to create and share professional invoices and payment links within minutes.”

Small businesses can now get paid faster and “accept multiple payment methods while getting paid directly into their Bluevine accounts.”

The launch brings a new level of “sophistication and ease to businesses that have traditionally been underserved by other banking and payment platforms.”

Bluevine’s Invoicing and Payments Links make it easy for small business owners to “create professional invoices and secure payment links that can be sent by email, text, custom links, or social media for free, with owners only having to pay processing fees.”

Via Stripe, Bluevine customers can get paid “via credit card, debit card, digital wallets, or ACH direct debit payments.”

Stripe‘s payment processing infrastructure “brings enterprise-grade speed, reliability, and security to invoicing in Bluevine’s all-in-one platform, giving even the smallest businesses access to a sophisticated, seamless payment processing experience.”

The introduction of Invoicing and Payments further “solidifies Bluevine as the all-in-one SMB banking platform–one where banking, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and financing are all easily managed in one place, saving business owners time and money.”

Now, small business owners can manage all “critical financial operations with simplicity and security through Bluevine without ever needing to leave the platform.”

These features will add more value for Bluevine’s diverse “base of business customers including accounting and consulting firms, contractors and tradespeople, medical practices, and many more.”

The tools are designed to eliminate “the friction of chasing payments and juggling multiple platforms.”

Eyal Lifshitz, co-founder and CEO of Bluevine said:

“Small business owners want to get paid fast but they don’t like spending time on invoicing and chasing down customer payments. By streamlining and simplifying how business owners accept payments and integrating accounts receivable tools directly into their Bluevine checking account, we’re giving them back valuable time to focus on running their business. This is a foundational step in building the all-in-one financial operating system they deserve.”

Key features of Bluevine Invoicing and Payment Links include:

Free professional invoicing: Create, send, and track an unlimited number of branded, itemized invoices from your Bluevine dashboard–in just a few clicks, all for free. Plus, you could start earning APY as soon as funds hit your account.

Easy, secure payment links: Send payment links to customers in minutes via text, email, social media, or on an invoice.

More ways to get paid: Accept customer payments via card, digital wallet, or ACH direct debit to your Bluevine Business Checking account or sub-accounts, just pay for processing fees.

As compared to publicly available data on the number of lifetime customer accounts “held by other U.S. banking platforms dedicated to small business, as of March 2025.”

Premier and Plus plan customers automatically “earn annual percentage yield (APY) on their available balances.”

Standard plan customers will earn “interest on their available balances if they meet an eligibility requirement as detailed in the Terms of Interest Accrual which is incorporated as a part of the Bluevine Business Checking Account Agreement.”