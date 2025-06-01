HKMA, HKUST Partner to Advance Cybersecurity Research for Financial Sector

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) and the School of Business and Management at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST Business School) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly advance cybersecurity innovation tailored to the evolving needs of the financial sector.

The MoU establishes a strategic collaboration to drive applied cybersecurity research, focusing on the development of practical tools and technologies that can help financial institutions strengthen their digital defenses, Business News Asia reported.

The partnership also aims to promote awareness of emerging threats and foster the growth of specialized cybersecurity talent to support the industry’s long-term development.

Under the agreement, the HKMA and HKUST Business School will jointly explore the application of supervisory technology (Suptech) and regulatory technology (Regtech) solutions.

These efforts will leverage cutting-edge innovations, including large language models and other artificial intelligence technologies, to enhance the HKMA’s supervisory capabilities and support industry-wide efforts to build more resilient digital infrastructures.

The partnership reflects growing concerns over cybersecurity vulnerabilities in an increasingly digitized financial ecosystem.

As Hong Kong continues to position itself as a global financial hub, ensuring the security and integrity of its banking and financial services sector has become a top policy priority.

The initiative supports the HKMA’s broader Fintech 2025 agenda, which emphasizes technology adoption to maintain regulatory effectiveness and financial stability.

The research collaboration will include active engagement with financial institutions to ensure relevance to current and anticipated cybersecurity challenges.

By incorporating feedback and real-world scenarios from banks and other stakeholders, the HKMA and HKUST aim to validate research outcomes and co-create solutions that are adaptable to the rapidly changing threat landscape.

The initiative is expected to generate tools that address both operational needs and strategic risks in the financial sector, from fraud detection and data protection to compliance monitoring and risk management.

It also highlights the role of academia in contributing to public policy and regulatory innovation through technology-focused partnerships.

By aligning research capabilities with supervisory insights, the collaboration is set to support the continued digital transformation of Hong Kong’s financial sector while reinforcing safeguards against cyber threats.