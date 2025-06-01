Kashable Secures $250M Credit Facility to Expand Access to Affordable Employee Loans

Kashable, a U.S.-based Fintech company offering employer-sponsored credit and financial wellness benefits, has secured a $250 million credit facility to expand its lending capacity and further its mission of delivering affordable financial solutions to working Americans.

The credit facility, led by Nomura Corporate Funding Americas, LLC, comes alongside continued support from Apollo Global Management through MidCap Financial.

The new financing will enable Kashable to scale its platform, enhance payroll and HR integrations, and invest in tools that promote long-term financial health for employees.

Founded in 2013, Kashable provides Socially Responsible Credit™ through low-cost loans offered as a voluntary benefit by employers.

The company integrates directly with HR and payroll systems, allowing employees to apply for and repay loans automatically through payroll deductions.

It also offers financial coaching, credit monitoring, and budgeting tools aimed at supporting financial literacy and resilience.

The latest funding round brings Kashable’s total capital raised to nearly $400 million in combined equity and debt, following its Series B equity round in January 2024.

The platform has originated close to $1.5 billion in loans and currently serves more than 4 million employees across the U.S., spanning Fortune 500 firms, government agencies, and mid-sized businesses.

Kashable’s underwriting model is designed to provide access to credit for employees who might otherwise turn to high-cost options such as payday loans, credit cards, or early retirement withdrawals.

The company positions its offering as a low-risk, high-impact benefit that supports both employee financial health and employer retention goals.

With growing demand for workplace financial wellness programs, Kashable is positioned to expand its reach as employers seek comprehensive benefit solutions that address both short-term cash flow needs and long-term financial well-being.

The facility marks a significant milestone for Kashable as it accelerates efforts to redefine credit access for underserved segments of the workforce and promote financial inclusion across industries.