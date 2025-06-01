Coinbase Announces Expanded Futures Trading Capabilities, Strategic Approach to Business Growth, Multisport Collab in Canada

Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has announced a series of transformative updates in Spring 2025, showcasing its commitment to enhancing trading experiences, enabling innovation, and supporting community engagement.

These updates include expanded futures trading capabilities, a strategic approach to steady business growth, and a multisport partnership in Canada.

Together, they reflect Coinbase’s mission to make the cryptoeconomy more accessible, secure, and integrated into global markets and culture.

Coinbase Financial Markets (CFM) has rolled out significant enhancements to its futures trading platform, positioning itself as a destination for retail traders.

As of Spring 2025, Coinbase now offers 24/7 trading for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) futures, a major shift from the previous Sunday-to-Friday schedule.

This round-the-clock access allows U.S. traders to open and close positions at any time, enabling greater flexibility to execute strategies, manage risks, and respond to market movements.

The platform’s trading window is only interrupted by a one-hour closure every Friday from 5:00 to 6:00 PM ET and a quarterly three-hour maintenance period, ensuring near-constant availability.

In addition to extended hours, Coinbase has expanded its futures offerings to include new crypto contracts such as Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), and Hedera (HBAR), alongside non-crypto contracts like silver, natural gas, gold, and oil.

Plans are also underway to introduce futures on equities indices, broadening the platform’s appeal.

A particularly notable development is the imminent launch of perpetual-style BTC and ETH futures for U.S. customers.

Unlike traditional futures with fixed expiration dates, perpetual futures allow traders to maintain positions indefinitely, aligning with global crypto derivatives markets while adhering to U.S. regulatory standards.

These contracts, supported by institutional-grade infrastructure through partnerships like Nodal Clear, cater to both retail and institutional traders with nano and large-sized contract options.

Coinbase has also introduced user-friendly features like auto-sweeping of excess funds back to Coinbase, Inc., and auto-rolling of expiring positions with a smart algorithm to optimize execution.

These enhancements streamline the trading experience, making it more accessible and efficient for users navigating the high-risk, high-reward world of futures trading.

Beyond trading innovations, Coinbase emphasizes a strategic approach to sustainable business growth.

The company balances speed and stability by leveraging robust risk management, regulatory compliance, and customer-centric design.

This philosophy underpins its ability to rapidly expand offerings like 24/7 futures trading while maintaining trust and security.

Coinbase’s adherence to regulations, such as those enforced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), ensures that its futures products are offered in a secure, transparent environment.

The company advises traders to carefully assess the risks of futures trading, noting that leverage can amplify both gains and losses, and encourages users to review the CFM Futures Risk Disclosure Statement.

Coinbase is also making waves beyond the financial realm through a multi-year partnership with the Toronto Football Club (TFC) and the Toronto Argonauts, part of the Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment group (MLSE).

As the exclusive crypto exchange and wallet partner, Coinbase is deepening its investment in Canada, where approximately 13% of the population—around five million people—own crypto.

Starting in 2025, the Coinbase logo will appear on the Argonauts’ jerseys and feature prominently at their home games.

Additionally, a newly renovated Coinbase Lounge at BMO Field will offer fans a premium space to engage with the brand during TFC matches and Argos games.

Digital activations, including interactive games and contests on social media, aim to educate fans about cryptocurrency, tapping into the 1.7 million TFC and Argos fans who own crypto and the 1.4 million who have traded it in the past year.

This partnership aligns with Coinbase’s broader strategy to integrate crypto into mainstream culture through sports, following collaborations with the NBA, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One, and Riot Games.

Since launching in Canada in 2023 as the first international exchange registered as a Restricted Dealer, Coinbase has leveraged Canada’s high crypto awareness and robust regulatory framework to build trust and expand its presence.

Coinbase’s Spring 2025 updates mark a pivotal moment in its evolution as a global leader in the cryptoeconomy.

By expanding 24/7 futures trading, introducing perpetual contracts, and diversifying its offerings, Coinbase is empowering traders with flexibility and opportunities.

Its commitment to moving fast with confidence ensures that these innovations are grounded in security and compliance.

Meanwhile, the TFC and Argonauts partnership underscores Coinbase’s dedication to engaging communities and promoting crypto adoption through cultural touchpoints.

As Coinbase continues to bridge traditional finance, crypto markets, and global communities, it is focused on shaping a more inclusive and dynamic financial future.