Ledger Expands Crypto Accessibility, Security with U.S. Card Launch, Solana Edition Flex, Tangem Vulnerability Fix

Ledger, a global company focused on cryptocurrency hardware wallets, has recently announced three significant updates that underscore its commitment to enhancing user experience, security, and community engagement in the crypto ecosystem.

These developments include the expansion of the Crypto Life (CL) Card to the United States, the launch of the Ledger Flex Solana Edition, and the responsible disclosure and resolution of a vulnerability in the Tangem Android application.

Together, these advancements strengthen Ledger’s position as a provider of secure and user-friendly crypto solutions.

On May 28, 2025, Ledger announced the expansion of its Crypto Life (CL) Card, a Visa-powered crypto card, to the United States, marking a significant step in bridging traditional finance with cryptocurrency.

Provided by Baanx and designed for Ledger users, the CL Card allows users to spend their crypto at over 90 million merchants worldwide, with instant conversion to fiat at the point of sale.

The card offers 1% cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) or USDT, and up to 2% in BXX, with more crypto cashback options forthcoming.

Users can also leverage features like Cryptodraft, which provides a line of credit using crypto as collateral at 0% APR, enabling spending without selling assets.

Direct paycheck deposits into crypto further enhance the card’s utility, offering U.S. residents a seamless way to integrate digital assets into everyday financial activities while maintaining self-custody.

The CL Card, manageable through the Ledger Live app, does not require a Ledger wallet but is optimized for enhanced security when paired with one.

This launch, announced at The Bitcoin Conference, reflects Ledger’s focus on making crypto practical and accessible for daily use.

Recently, Ledger unveiled the Ledger Flex Solana Edition, a custom-designed hardware wallet tailored for the Solana community.

Launched at Solana Accelerate in New York, this device combines Ledger’s robust security features with a vibrant aesthetic featuring Solana’s signature purple and green colors, custom packaging, and a matching Magnet Folio.

The Flex Solana Edition supports Solana’s Proof of History (PoH) and Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus mechanisms, enabling users to securely manage SOL and SPL tokens through Ledger Live, including direct token swaps.

The launch is structured in four phases, with early access for holders of specific Solana-based Soulbound Tokens (SBTs), such as Saga Genesis and Superteam Members SBTs, offering up to $70 in SOL rebates.

Each device includes a unique, non-transferable SBT, symbolizing ownership and potentially unlocking future rewards within the Solana ecosystem.

The phased, token-gated rollout prioritizes community members, from Superteam members to NFT collectors, reinforcing Solana’s ethos of community-driven innovation.

By June 26, 2025, the device will be available to all SOL holders and the broader public, while supplies last.

This release highlights Ledger’s dedication to blending security with cultural identity in the Web3 space.

This past month, Ledger’s Donjon security team disclosed a vulnerability in the Tangem Android application that could allow counterfeit cards to bypass the genuine check mechanism.

This flaw, identified in the app’s attestation process, posed a risk to the authenticity verification of Tangem cards, which use a unique key pair system.

Ledger responsibly disclosed the issue to Tangem, delaying public announcement by 90 days to ensure user safety.

Tangem promptly addressed the vulnerability in version 5.18.3 of their Android app, updating the attestation logic to use currentAttestationStatus, and awarded Ledger a $15,000 bounty for their contribution.

With 30% of users initially pending the update, Ledger and Tangem coordinated to ensure widespread adoption before disclosure.

This case underscores Ledger’s commitment to enhancing security across the crypto ecosystem, even for competitors, and highlights the importance of regular app updates to maintain robust protection.

Ledger’s recent updates demonstrate a multifaceted approach to advancing cryptocurrency adoption and security.

The CL Card’s U.S. expansion empowers users to spend crypto seamlessly, the Ledger Flex Solana Edition acknowledges community engagement with tailored functionality, and the Tangem vulnerability fix reinforces Ledger’s proactive stance on security.

These developments collectively solidify Ledger’s role as a key player in making crypto secure, accessible, and culturally resonant for users worldwide.