The Digital Asset Market Clarity Act Aims to Outline Market Structure for Digital Assets

The House of Representatives is attempting to move a comprehensive digital asset framework bill once again.

Announced officially last week, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act aims to establish a regulatory framework for the evolving digital asset sector.

Introduced by the House Financial Services Committee, Chairman French Hill said the bill “brings long-overdue clarity to the digital asset ecosystem, prioritizes consumer protection and American innovation, and builds off our work in the 118th Congress. I look forward to delivering our bill to President Trump’s desk and securing America’s position as the global leader in digital assets.”

Notably, the legislation has the support of multiple Democrats, which will help move the bill forward.

In brief, the legislation aims to provide investor protection to the marketplace by outlining disclosures and defining compliance for intermediaries.

The language also aims to clarify responsibilities between the CFTC and SEC as to who holds oversight over which assets or activities.

The CLARITY Act is available here with a section-by-section outline available below.