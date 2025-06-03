Euroclear Remains Focused on Sustainability Initiatives, Innovation, Reports Steady Financial Results

Euroclear, a global provider of post-trade services, has made significant strides in 2025, reinforcing its position as a trusted financial market infrastructure (FMI).

Through a commitment to sustainability, strategic partnerships, steady financial performance, and advancements in settlement systems, Euroclear continues to shape the future of capital markets.

In 2025, Euroclear published its first sustainability report compliant with the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), marking a significant step in integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics into its core business strategy.

Unlike its previous reports based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, this consolidated 2024 Annual Report combines sustainability and financial performance, reflecting Euroclear’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

The report details progress on ESG key performance indicators (KPIs), including a 63% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions since 2019, driven by renewable energy adoption across its main offices.

However, a 7% increase in total emissions, largely due to Scope 3 and business expansion, underscores ongoing challenges.

Euroclear’s establishment of the Euroclear Foundation in 2024 further emphasizes its social impact goals, with Valérie Urbain appointed as the inaugural Chair to steer initiatives aligned with the company’s values.

This move positions Euroclear as a leader in sustainable finance, supporting issuers and investors in meeting stringent ESG standards.

Euroclear’s acquisition of a strategic stake in Marketnode, a Singapore-based digital market infrastructure operator, is a pivotal step in its global funds strategy.

Announced in 2025, this partnership aims to streamline fund flows and reduce settlement times in the Asia-Pacific region using Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT).

Marketnode’s Fundnode platform, backed by shareholders like SGX Group, Temasek, and HSBC, provides a blockchain-based solution for transaction management and record-keeping.

By integrating its Euroclear FundsPlace® offering with Marketnode’s infrastructure, Euroclear enhances its one-stop-shop fund services, catering to a diverse range of asset classes, including mutual funds, ETFs, and private market funds.

Philippe Laurensy, Euroclear’s CEO of Asia Pacific, emphasized the partnership’s role in reinforcing the region’s importance to Euroclear’s growth.

This collaboration not only strengthens Euroclear’s digital capabilities but also positions it as a bridge between traditional and digital financial ecosystems.

Euroclear’s financial results for the first quarter of 2025 demonstrate its resilience amid geopolitical uncertainties.

The company reported a 10% increase in business income, driven by robust safekeeping fees and settlement income, despite a decline in interest income due to falling rates.

Assets under custody surpassed €41 trillion, marking the tenth consecutive quarter of growth, while settlement volumes reached new highs due to increased market volatility and equity quotations.

The Collateral Highway exceeded €2 trillion in outstanding value, and the funds depot neared its peak at €3.6 trillion, fueled by strong ETF performance.

Euroclear’s strategic acquisition of a 49% stake in Inversis, a Spanish investment technology provider, further bolsters its FundsPlace® platform and expands its Southern European presence, with plans for full ownership by 2027.

These achievements highlight Euroclear’s ability to deliver value to clients through a diversified and resilient business model.

Euroclear’s leadership in the EU’s migration to a T+1 settlement cycle, as outlined in a 2025 update, underscores its commitment to enhancing market efficiency.

The transition to T+1, which shortens the settlement period for securities transactions, aligns with the EU’s Capital Markets Union objectives.

Euroclear’s connections to the European Central Bank’s Target2-Securities (T2S) system, including Euroclear Bank and Euroclear Finland, facilitate delivery-versus-payment settlement in central bank money, strengthening Europe’s settlement landscape.

This initiative reduces counterparty risk and enhances liquidity, positioning Euroclear as a key player in modernizing financial market infrastructure.

Euroclear’s 2025 achievements reflect its strategic focus on sustainability, digital innovation, and financial performance.

By embracing CSRD-compliant reporting, partnering with Marketnode, delivering solid financial results, and advancing T+1 settlement, Euroclear continues to drive efficiency, transparency, and sustainable growth in global capital markets.

These efforts not only reinforce its role as a trusted FMI but also pave the way for a more connected and resilient financial ecosystem.