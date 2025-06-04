Raisin to Compete with Banks, Offers Own Deposit Product

Perhaps it is a natural progression. Raisin, a European Fintech that offers comparisons and access to the best savings rates regardless of geography, will now offer its own savings product. According to a company note, Raisin is now offering “Welcome Account” in Spain, describing it as a strategic milestone for the European market. The product is offered under the Raisin brand.

The Welcome Account is an overnight savings account that is said to offer one of the highest rates currently available on the platform.

Customers may deposit up to €60,000 with funds automatically transferred to a rollover product by the Raisin Smart Switch feature. Withdrawals are penalty-free.

The service is indicative of the company’s intent to offer more in-house products.

Dr. Tamaz Georgadze, CEO of Raisin, says the Welcome Account reflects everything they stand for as it aims to empower people to take control of their financial future.

According to the Raisin website, the Welcome Account currently offers a 3.6% APR for new customers in Spain. The rate may change after a 3-month promotional period. To compare the US, current rates are posted at 4.45%

Raisin currently offers consumers access to banks in the EU, the UK, and the US.