Insurtech Akur8 Platform Adopted by Frank Winston Crum Insurance to Enhance Risk Modeling

Akur8, the insurance pricing and reserving solution, is pleased to announce that Frank Winston Crum Insurance has selected Akur8’s core platform solution to provide them with model development, explainable insights, and accurate financial impact forecasting for pricing and reserving processes.

For over 20 years, Frank Winston Crum Insurance (FWCI) has been a partner for businesses “seeking reliable workers’ compensation and general liability coverage.”

With a strong financial foundation and a dedication to long-term stability, Frank Winston Crum Insurance “continues to expand its reach, helping small and mid-sized businesses succeed while staying true to its core values.”

By incorporating Akur8’s core platform solution, Frank Winston Crum can enhance its modeling, pricing, and reserving processes, “ensuring its customers receive reliable and affordable insurance coverage.”

Josh Harris, Actuary at FWCI said:

“Akur8’s platform will support our efforts to drive profitable growth through deeper insights into our experience and more control over our models. Bringing these models in-house will be a collaborative effort between Product, Underwriting, and Actuarial departments, promoting an integrated Enterprise Risk Management strategy.”

Samuel Falmagne, CEO at Akur8 said:

“Frank Winston Crum Insurance has built a strong reputation for providing businesses with dependable coverage and long-term stability. By adopting Akur8’s pricing and reserving solutions, they are demonstrating a forward-thinking approach to enhancing risk modeling and financial forecasting. We are proud to support their commitment to innovation and efficiency while reinforcing the values of integrity and reliability that define their presence in the insurance industry.”

Brune de Linares, Chief Client Officer at Akur8 said:

“Partnering with Frank Winston Crum Insurance marks another significant step in Akur8’s expansion across the commercial insurance sector. As we continue to scale, this collaboration underscores the increasing demand for transparent machine-learning technology in workers’ compensation and general liability pricing. We are excited to support Frank Winston Crum Insurance in enhancing their pricing and reserving strategy while further solidifying Akur8’s presence and impact in the industry.”

As covered, Akur8 is transforming the non-life insurance industry with its innovative “suite of pricing and reserving solutions.”

Their Pricing and Reserving Platform combines technology with actuarial excellence to “drive business value, bringing speed, performance, transparency, and reliability to insurers of all sizes.”

Akur8 serves 300 customers across “40+ countries, including P&C global carriers AXA, Generali, Munich Re, Europ Assistance, Tokio Marine and MS&AD; commercial P&C insurers TMNAS, FCCI, NEXT, HDVI and Canal; personal and commercial P&C insurers Cypress, Madison Mutual, Western Reserve Group and Georgia Farm Bureau; and specialty P&C insurers Canopius and Bass Underwriters.”

Over 3,000 actuaries use Akur8 daily to build their “pricing models and reserving projections across all lines of business.”