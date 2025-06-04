European Digital Bank N26 Enhances Premium Offering to Become “Go-To Bank” for Travelers

N26 announced the evolution of its premium subscription tier, “N26 You”, to “N26 Go”, a premium tier designed specifically for frequent travelers and modern explorers, giving them “access to seamless banking, saving and investing both at home and on the go.”

N26 Go aims to cater to increasing travel appetite and “demand from European customers, offering an enhanced selection of travel perks and benefits tailored for those constantly on the move.”

N26 Go comes with fee-free payments worldwide and “unlimited free withdrawals abroad, comprehensive travel insurance covering travel delays and interruptions, baggage damage or loss, trip cancellation and emergency medical expenses abroad.”

With the launch of N26 Go, the digital banking firm is also introducing on-demand access to “over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide for all customers, giving them the opportunity to purchase lounge access whenever they need it at one of the most competitive rates in Europe, directly in their N26 app.”

Airport lounge access passes will “be available at 33€ for N26 Standard and Smart customers.”

N26 Go customers will be able “to visit their first lounge for just 15€, while N26 Metal customers will be able to enjoy their first airport lounge visit free of charge, with the benefit of a discounted rate of 30€ for subsequent lounge visits.”

N26 has also strengthened its proposition “with an extended selection of perks with travel partners, so customers can benefit from a range of discounts and special offers with companies like Avis, Easyjet, Flixbus, Lastminute.com, Omio, Rentcars.com, Tiqets.”

The enhanced travel offer comes as Europe gears up for the summer travel season, in a year “where travel and leisure emerged as the top financial priority for consumers across N26’s key European markets.”

N26 Go customers have access “to 10 Spaces, one of N26’s most popular features for customers to set money aside based on their lifestyle needs and financial goals.”

With the possibility to turn these “into Shared Spaces, or to link a Space with a separate card or IBAN, Spaces are also a powerful tool to manage travel spending and budgeting solo or in a group.N26 Go is available for €9.90 per month.”

All existing customers who have an N26 You subscription “will automatically transition to N26 Go in the coming days.”

As covered, N26 is Europe’s digital bank with a “full” German banking license.

It offers simple, secure and “customer-friendly mobile banking to millions of customers in 24 markets across Europe.”

N26 processes over “140bn EUR in transactions a year and currently has a 1,500-strong team of more than 90 nationalities.”

The company is headquartered in Berlin, with offices in “multiple cities across Europe, including Vienna, Paris, Milan and Barcelona.”

Founded by Valentin Stalf and Maximilian Tayenthal in 2013, N26 has raised close “to $ 1.8 billion from some of the world’s most renowned investors.”