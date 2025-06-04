Digital Payments Provider Checkout.com Partners with ASOS

Checkout.com, a global digital payments provider, today announces its partnership with ASOS, the global online destination for fashion-loving customers.

Operating globally, ASOS reportedly “serves a fast-moving customer base and handles a significant volume of transactions daily.”

ASOS is built on knowing “what shoppers want and delivering it with speed, style, and simplicity.”

With two-thirds of Gen Z no longer shopping regularly in physical stores​, according to Checkout.com’s peak season report, the “expectation for fast, high-performing digital experiences has never been higher​.”

This partnership will help ASOS further “enhance the online shopping experience for its customers by increasing acceptance rates across key markets, reducing the risk of failed payments and ensuring the checkout experience matches the speed, style, and simplicity expected by ASOS customers around the world.”

Andrew Proctor, Head of Payments at ASOS, commented:

“Checkout.com is ideally set up to meet an enterprise merchant’s needs for flexibility, while still delivering seamless payments. Our customers are global and always on, every interaction needs to feel effortless, from discovery to delivery, payments is a critical part of that experience”

Antoine Nougué, Chief Revenue Officer at Checkout.com said:

“ASOS is one of the most recognisable and forward-thinking brands in global fashion. They understand exactly how to engage a digital-first audience and set the pace for what modern ecommerce should look like. As a digital payments provider, Checkout.com is proud to support that vision by delivering the payment performance required to match their global reach and creative ambition. Our platform ensures that the payment experience doesn’t slow down the moment, helping ASOS stay ahead of the expectations of a fast-moving digital generation.”

As covered last month, global digital payment solutions provider Checkout.com has entered a strategic partnership with du Pay, one of the UAE’s fintech platforms focused on advancing financial inclusion and accessibility.

This collab enables du Pay to leverage Checkout.com’s robust and scalable payments infrastructure to deliver “high performance payments and elevate its core offerings, including wallet top-ups.”

By integrating Checkout.com’s platform, du Pay is “positioned to deliver reliable and secure financial transactions to its users.”