Dune Analytics Expands Blockchain Data Capabilities with Plume, Noble, and Dune Agent

Dune Analytics, a platform for blockchain data analysis, has recently introduced a trio of significant updates that enhance its offerings for crypto analysts, developers, and data enthusiasts.

The integration of Plume, Noble, and the launch of Dune Agent mark a new chapter in Dune’s mission to democratize on-chain data access and empower its community of “Dune Wizards.”

These updates expand Dune’s data catalog, improve cross-chain insights, and streamline data discovery, solidifying its position as a cornerstone of crypto analytics.

Dune’s integration of Plume, a Layer 2 blockchain focused on scalability and low-cost transactions, brings a new dimension to its analytics platform.

Plume, designed to support decentralized applications (dApps) with high throughput, is now fully accessible on Dune, allowing users to query on-chain transactions, monitor active addresses, and create custom dashboards.

This integration, announced on Dune’s update, caters to developers and analysts seeking to explore Plume’s ecosystem, which emphasizes efficiency in DeFi and NFT applications.

With Plume’s data now live, users can leverage Dune’s SQL-based query tools to analyze transaction volumes, smart contract interactions, and user engagement metrics.

The platform’s no-code query-building tool, powered by AI, further simplifies the process, enabling even non-technical users to extract meaningful insights.

For example, analysts can track cross-chain activity or monitor dApp performance on Plume, providing a granular view of its growing ecosystem.

This move aligns with Dune’s broader goal of supporting over 75 blockchains, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the crypto landscape.

Another milestone for Dune is the integration of Noble, a blockchain designed to facilitate cross-chain liquidity and native asset transfers.

As highlighted in Dune’s update, Noble’s data is now live, offering users access to detailed analytics on asset flows and liquidity dynamics across multiple chains.

This integration is particularly valuable for DeFi analysts and protocol teams who need to understand how assets move between blockchains, a critical factor in optimizing liquidity pools and cross-chain bridges.

Noble’s data on Dune enables users to explore metrics such as transfer volumes, active wallets, and cross-chain transaction patterns.

By combining Noble’s data with Dune’s existing datasets, analysts can uncover dependencies between raw and curated datasets, streamlining their workflow.

For instance, protocol teams can instantly identify tables related to their contracts across various chains, while data engineers can better understand dataset relationships without diving into external repositories.

This integration enhances transparency and empowers users to make data-driven decisions in the fast-evolving DeFi space.

Perhaps the most transformative update is the launch of Dune Agent, a chatbot powered by a Modular Contextual Prompting (MCP) approach, designed to accelerate data discovery within Dune’s extensive catalog.

Announced recently, Dune Agent allows users to interact with the platform’s database through natural language queries, making it easier to find relevant tables and datasets.

For example, users can ask, “Show all tables for NFT wash trading” or “Find tables for [Protocol X],” and Dune Agent will not only list relevant tables but also explain relationships, suggest optimizations, and reveal underlying SQL logic.

Unlike traditional chatbots that rely on static context, Dune Agent dynamically queries Dune’s search infrastructure, providing real-time, accurate responses.

In testing, it has proven effective in helping analysts discover previously unknown datasets, cutting query development time, and enabling protocol teams to locate contract-related tables across chains.

Available in beta for paid account holders at dune.com/agent, Dune Agent is poised to redefine how users interact with blockchain data, making complex analytics more accessible to seasoned analysts and newcomers.

These updates underscore Dune’s commitment to its community-driven ethos, where “Dune Wizards” leverage the platform to create and share data-driven insights.

By integrating Plume and Noble, Dune expands its coverage of emerging blockchains, while Dune Agent enhances usability, ensuring that users can navigate its vast catalog efficiently.

Together, these advancements empower analysts, developers, and researchers to unlock the full potential of blockchain data, reinforcing Dune’s role as the provider of informative insights.

As the platform continues to evolve, its focus on accessibility, transparency, and community collaboration will enable ongoing improvements in crypto analytics.