Ctrl Alt Obtains VARA License, Becomes First VASP Authorized to Conduct Issuer Services in Dubai

Ctrl Alt, a tokenization infrastructure platform, has officially secured its license from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate as a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP).

Notably, Ctrl Alt claims it is the first VASP authorized to conduct issuer-related services.

This milestone marks a “significant step in Ctrl Alt’s global expansion and highlights its commitment to operating within robust regulatory frameworks.”

Ctrl Alt has been granted a VARA license that “allows the company to conduct licensed activities that include Broker-Dealer services and Issuer services.”

This is the first time VARA has granted “a license that permits Issuer services, a monumental achievement for Ctrl Alt.”

This license allows Ctrl Alt to operate “a full-stack, regulatory-compliant platform for the creation, management and distribution of tokenized real-world assets and ARVA tokens.”

This was most recently demonstrated through Ctrl Alt’s partnership “with the Dubai Land Department on their Real Estate Tokenization Project, where Ctrl Alt created the framework to mint and place real estate tokens on-chain.”

Dubai has emerged as a “global hub for innovation and digital assets and is often seen as a global leader in tokenization.”

Driven by a progressive approach to regulation and a forward-looking strategic vision, the Emirate has “cemented its position as a global hub for digital and financial innovation.”

Since its inception in 2022, VARA has played “a pivotal role in contributing to the growth of Dubai’s digital economy and was a key factor in Ctrl Alt’s decision to establish itself in the region back in 2024.”

‍Matt Ong, Founder and CEO at Ctrl Alt said:

‍“We are proud to receive our VARA license and establish fully regulated operations in the UAE. This achievement reflects our commitment to long-term regulatory alignment as we power the infrastructure for the next generation of financial products.”‍

Robert Farquhar, Head of MENA at Ctrl Alt said:

‍“Securing our VARA license marks a pivotal moment not just for Ctrl Alt, but for the broader digital asset ecosystem in the region. Dubai’s progressive regulatory environment provides a strong foundation for innovation in tokenization and we’re proud to contribute to that vision by delivering secure, compliant tokenization infrastructure for real-world asset issuance.”

With this approval, Ctrl Alt becomes part of “a growing ecosystem of licensed VASPs in one of the world’s most forward-thinking regulatory environments for Web3 and digital asset innovation.”

A‍s noted in the update, Ctrl Alt is a tokenization infrastructure platform, combining “blockchain technology with expert financial engineering to deliver tailored, compliant solutions in the alternative assets space.”

As of May 1, 2025, Ctrl Alt has tokenized over “$295 million in assets, spanning real estate, private credit, funds, litigation finance and more.”

‍With offices in the UAE, the UK and Ireland, the Ctrl Alt team is composed of financial and technology experts “including alumni from Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, UBS and Revolut.”

‍‍Ctrl Alt Solutions DMCC is licensed “by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority as a Broker-Dealer and as an Issuer.”