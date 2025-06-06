Payments Fintech Cashflows Teams Up with UK’s Cardstream Group

Cashflows, the platform that makes it easy for businesses to accept payments, and Cardstream Group, the UK’s independent Fintech provider, have entered into a partnership to “accelerate Cashflows embedded payments solutions for Independent Sales Organisations (ISOs), software platforms, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) and Payment Facilitators (PayFacs) across the UK and Europe.”

The strategy unites Cashflows’ expert acquiring capabilities with Cardstream’s PFaaS infrastructure to “simplify the launch and growth process for PayFacs, aspiring PayFacs, ISOs and ISVs in the market, by managing complex regulatory, compliance, and operational requirements on their behalf.”

PFaaS is redefining how embedded payments “are delivered, giving PayFacs the tools to deploy payment services rapidly and seamlessly, with Cardstream already achieving success in many markets.”

As Cashflows has identified similar demand in the UK and Europe for flexible, integrated payment experiences, “deploying Cardstream’s PFaaS provides an end-to-end managed service that includes onboarding, compliance, merchant activation, and transaction processing—allowing the opportunity to monetise a payment facilitator model from the outset.”

Hannah Fitzsimons, CEO of Cashflows said:

“Our collaboration with a best-in-class partner like Cardstream, helps us to remove the complexities of embedded payments for platforms and PayFacs by providing a modular approach that removes technical barriers while empowering them with greater control over their payments. By leveraging our in-house expertise, we’re enabling them to evolve, thrive and concentrate on what truly matters: innovation and growth.”

Adam Sharpe, CEO of Cardstream Group said:

“As the embedded payments space continues to accelerate, we’re seeing Acquirers, Schemes, Platforms, and Financial Institutions increasingly having to choose either build, buy, or partner. Given the complexity, many are now turning to trusted, best-in-class partners with robust Fintech-as-a-services offering, such as those that Cardstream offers. This shift is driving significant growth in strategic collaborations across the industry.”

In a market where embedded finance is becoming a priority, Cashflows and Cardstream’s combined expertise “stands out by providing speed, compliance assurance, and commercial flexibility, without the usual infrastructure or licensing burden.”

Together, it sets a new standard for embedded payments—”giving ISVs, ISOs, Platforms and PayFacs in the UK and Europe, everything they need to scale confidently in a highly regulated environment.”