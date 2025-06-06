26 Degrees Selects QuantHouse for US Equities Coverage

Iress announced that 26 Degrees Global Markets, the multi-asset prime broker, has added the QuantHouse Cboe One Feed to its US equity data coverage, expanding its US trading capabilities and enhancing its offering for retail brokers seeking ‘out of hours’ access to US markets.

The Cboe One Feed is the latest QuantHouse market data feed “for Sydney-headquartered 26 Degrees and complements existing feeds for multi-asset data from North America, Europe and APAC trading venues.”

The addition of QuantHouse Cboe One Feed data will “support 26 Degrees in the delivery of innovative and client-centric solutions to their global client base, and also reflects growing industry demand for extended market access, particularly in Asia.”

The Cboe One Feed offers consolidated, “real-time market data from Cboe’s four US equities exchanges – which collectively account for 21.2%* of US equities on-exchange trading.”

QuantHouse’s Head of EMEA & APAC Sales and Business Development, Rob Kirby, said:

“The integration of the new Cboe One Feed by 26 Degrees enhances its US market data coverage considerably, supporting CFD retail flow and meeting growing investor appetite, particularly in Asia, to trade around the clock. We are delighted to continue to support 26 Degrees’ growth strategy with efficient, low latency access to market data from around the world, through a single connection.”

26 Degrees’ Group Chief Commercial Officer, James Alexander, added:

“26 Degrees’ long-standing partnership with QuantHouse ensures our clients benefit from reliable, low-latency market data. By integrating new Cboe One Feed market data within our QuantHouse API interface, we can offer traders, particularly in Asia, unparalleled access to US markets, unlocking new growth opportunities.”

Adam Inzirillo, Cboe’s Global Head of Data Vantage, said:

“We are pleased that 26 Degrees and its clients now have access to the Cboe One Feed, which represents a comprehensive, reliable and high-quality source of US equities market data. Cboe is committed to meet the growing international demand for access to US markets, by delivering high-quality market data as efficiently as possible.”

QuantHouse continues to “expand its global market data reach and connectivity.”

The Cboe One Feed complements “existing US equity venues and other exchange feeds across Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, including Blue Ocean Technologies ATS, created specifically to enable global investors to trade US equities outside of New York Eastern Time market hours.”

QuantHouse (part of Iress) is a “provider of international market data.”

It delivers high-performance API data feeds, “historical and analytics data products it has crafted over the past 20+years to hedge funds, investment banks, brokers, market makers, financial technology providers and trading venues supporting integrated trading strategies, applications, and analytic databases.”

Iress is a technology company providing “software to the financial services industry.”

They provide software and services “for trading & market data, financial advice, investment management, superannuation, life & pensions and data intelligence in Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the UK and Europe.”